Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Racine, WI
