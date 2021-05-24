The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures fo…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thun…
Racine's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomor…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The f…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. How likely…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The fo…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast …