Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.