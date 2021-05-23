The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Racine, WI
