Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Feeling great today with many seeing high temperatures in the 70s! Staying dry as well, but showers and storms are going to make a comeback. F…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48…
It will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 d…