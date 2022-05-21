Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Racine, WI
