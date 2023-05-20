Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.