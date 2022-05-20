Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, but threat spreads south for Thursday
Multiple rounds of rain are expected today thru Thursday night across Wisconsin. Severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but a greater chance Thursday evening. Here's the latest information.
Windy this afternoon, but comfortable temperatures across the state. Rain will return Tuesday, but some have a better chance than others. See when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Wisconsin today, but rain likely late Tuesday night and into Wednesday
Showers in the forecast Tuesday, mainly in western Wisconsin, but a good chance of rain for everyone tonight that will linger into Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures. Get the full details here.
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
For the drive home in Racine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. It shoul…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 deg…
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees…