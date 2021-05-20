Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The fo…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thun…
This evening in Racine: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks lik…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees t…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is s…