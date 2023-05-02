Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Racine, WI
