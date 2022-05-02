Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. S winds a…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…