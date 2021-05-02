 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Racine, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

