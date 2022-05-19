Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Racine, WI

Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.