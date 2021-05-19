Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Racine, WI
