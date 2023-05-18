Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Racine, WI
