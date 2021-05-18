Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.