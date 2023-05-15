Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Racine, WI
