Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Par…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 d…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, temperatures in t…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. E…
For the drive home in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fo…