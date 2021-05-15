Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Racine, WI

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.