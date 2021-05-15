Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
This evening in Racine: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks lik…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should…
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like i…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Pa…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorr…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees t…