Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Racine, WI

Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.