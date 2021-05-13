 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Racine, WI

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

