Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Racine, WI
