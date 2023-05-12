Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Racine, WI
