Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.