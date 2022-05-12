Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Racine, WI

Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin.
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though.
