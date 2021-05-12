Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.