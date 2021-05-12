Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Pa…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorr…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It…
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We wi…