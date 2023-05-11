Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Racine, WI
