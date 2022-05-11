Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Racine, WI
