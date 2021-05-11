 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

