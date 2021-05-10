Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 10, 2021
