Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Racine, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
DES MOINES — Some residents along the swelling Upper Mississippi River evacuated their homes this week while others scrambled Wednesday to sta…
Friday will be nice, but with another cold front arriving Saturday morning, temperatures will be going down and rain is coming back. And even …
We're past the peak of the activity, but showers will still be around Tuesday. Find out when they're most likely, when the rain and snow chanc…
Another chilly day Wednesday but staying dry. Warmer temperatures are expected in the days ahead, but also increasing rain chances. Find out w…
Chance of severe storms Wednesday night and Thursday in southern Wisconsin. Here's the latest information
Off and on rain today, but no severe storms. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out for Wednesday night and Thursday though. Get all the de…