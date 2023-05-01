Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Racine, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.