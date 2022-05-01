 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News