Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 8:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another winter storm for Wisconsin Thursday into Friday. Get the latest on timing and snow amounts here
Just isolated rain showers for Wednesday, but a large area of snow looks to spread across the state Thursday. How long it sticks around and ho…
Heavy snow just misses southern Wisconsin. Track all the forecast changes for Friday and Saturday here
With a last second dive to the southeast, the storm system will now bring much smaller impacts to southern Wisconsin. A rain and snow chance c…
Isolated rain showers this morning. Then a cold front will work over us and another chance for rain and snow will move in. Track the activity …
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
High temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s today, but gusty winds will make it feel colder. Find out what the feels like temperatures are …