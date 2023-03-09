Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 8:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.