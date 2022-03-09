 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

