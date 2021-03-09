 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Racine, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

