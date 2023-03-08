Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Racine, WI
