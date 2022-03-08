The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a r…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Showers and thundershowers in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. S…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see suns…
This evening in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahea…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend …
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and varia…