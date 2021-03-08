Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudles…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures ju…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
This evening in Racine: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. The fo…
For the drive home in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We'll see …
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s.…