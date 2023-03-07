Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Racine, WI
