Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Racine, WI

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.