Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Racine, WI
