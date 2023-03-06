The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but early Friday morning a rain/snow mix will start to push in. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest informa…
Heavy snow just misses southern Wisconsin. Track all the forecast changes for Friday and Saturday here
With a last second dive to the southeast, the storm system will now bring much smaller impacts to southern Wisconsin. A rain and snow chance c…
A warm front will lift over us tonight with scattered rain and snow showers. Then our next cold front arrives Wednesday, so the chance of prec…
While many will reach the mid to upper 40s today, a cold front will be sweeping through bringing the warming trend to an end. A chance for a l…
High temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s today, but gusty winds will make it feel colder. Find out what the feels like temperatures are …