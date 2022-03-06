Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.