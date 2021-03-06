Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.