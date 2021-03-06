 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News