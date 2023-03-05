The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.