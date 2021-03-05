 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

