Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.