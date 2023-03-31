Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Rain will be around Thursday and Thursday night, but the chance of severe storms arrives Friday evening. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding cou…
Another cold front, more snow Wednesday in southern Wisconsin. Here's the latest on timing and amounts
Warming up Tuesday, but it's not going to last. Another cold front will cool us back down for Wednesday. Find out when snow is expected, how m…
Dry today and during the early evening hours, but snow will return late Friday night and linger through Saturday. Heavy snow is expected in sp…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32…