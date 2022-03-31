It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Racine, WI
