Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.