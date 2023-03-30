Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.