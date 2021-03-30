Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Racine, WI

Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.