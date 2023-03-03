Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Racine, WI
